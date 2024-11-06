Nipsey Hussle's Killer Has Conviction Upheld By California Appeals Court

Eric Holder will remain behind bars.

Nipsey Hussle's murder was a devastating moment for hip hop culture. Unlike so many of the fallen rappers before him, however, his killer was brought to justice. Eric Holder was convicted and given a 60 year sentence in 2023. Holder has tried to appeal his sentencing in the year since, but his efforts appear to have been in vain. AllHipHop obtained court documents on November 5, claiming that the California Appeals Court has rejected Holder's appeal outright.

Eric Holder was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for shooting two men. He was given 25 years to life for the murder, 25 years for the firearm sentencing and 10 years for assault with a firearm. Holder claimed to have been affected by mental illness throughout his life, which Judge H. Clay Jacke II took into account during the sentencing. "I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder's mental health," Jacke asserted. "[I'm] also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two."

Nipsey Hussle's Killer Will Remain Behind Bars

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 01: A photo of rapper Nipsey Hussle, 33, is seen among candles as people gather to mourn him on April 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Grammy-nominated artist was gunned down in broad daylight two days ago in front of The Marathon Clothing store he founded in 2017 on the day he was scheduled to meet with Los Angeles Police Department brass to discuss ways of stopping gang violence. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Holder's appeal was rejected on the grounds that the defense did not make a compelling case. The California Appeals Court issued a lengthy statement detailing the ways in which Eric Holder's case was fairly executed. "The trial court fully understood and properly exercised its discretion when it declined to dismiss the firearm enhancement," the statement read. The statement also noted that the court did not "abuse its discretion" when it came to prohibiting Holder's defense. "Nothing in the trial court’s rulings prevented appellant from arguing objective and subjective provocation to the jury," the statement added.