Bricc Baby Was "Sick" When He Learned His Friend, Eric Holder, Killed Nipsey Hussle

Bricc Baby says he was "sick" when he found out it was his "little bro," Eric Holder, who killed Nipsey Hussle back in 2019. He detailed his initial reaction to the news that the legendary West Coast rapper had been killed during a recent sit-down with VladTV.
As Vlad described the murder of Nipsey, Bricc described it as "overkill." As for his initial reaction, Bricc explained that he was in jail at the time and didn't believe what he was hearing. Once he realized the story seemed to be true, he says he ran to the phone for confirmation. His friend on the other line hinted that it was somebody Bricc knew, but needed to find a way to tell him over the jail phone. Once he learned it was Holder, his mourning turned to stress. "I'm catching on, but my tears freeze up, they immediately stop because now I'm like this is bigger. I can't even mourn this situation," he said. "My head just went automatically to politics."
Eric Holder Appears In Court For Sentencing
Hussle was shot and killed in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019. A few days later, police arrested Holder. In 2022, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter relating to injuries he caused to bystanders during the incident. He's currently serving a 60-year prison sentence.
Bricc Baby Discusses His Friendship With Eric Holder
Check out Bricc's full comments on Eric Holder and the killing below. In the wake of Nipsey's death, tons of prominent voices in hip-hop shared tributes mourning the rapper. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bricc Baby and Nipsey Hussle on HotNewHipHop.
