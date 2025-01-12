Bricc Baby Claims Nipsey Hussle's Father Stopped Baby From Fighting With Nip's Brother Blacc Sam

Everyone landed on respect at the end of the day.

Bricc Baby recently sat down with DJ Vlad for a new interview, during which he reflected on an altercation that surged with the late great Nipsey Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam. For those unaware, Baby had previously expressed shock and a sickened feeling while recalling when he found out that his friend Eric Holder had fatally shot Nip. Apparently, some of these comments caused an altercation with Sam, immediately after which they had a lengthy conversation to work things out. In fact, Nip's father – according to Baby – stepped in and prevented things from escalating further, inspiring peace and empathy between both individuals.

"I can't tell [Blacc Sam] how to mourn, but you holding me responsible for another man's actions – first and foremost, I was in jail – and you know how much I love your brother," Bricc Baby said of the Nipsey Hussle situation. "How about this? When we were fighting, and Nipsey's dad seen who he was fighting, he like, 'That's s***ty, bro. What the f**k are you doing? It's y'all brother. What the f**k are y'all fighting for?' He didn't even understand. 'Cause it's been plenty mornings of me pulling up just hanging out with those two individuals.

Bricc Baby Speaks On Blacc Sam & Nipsey Hussle

"They know my love for the family," Bricc Baby continued concerning the Nipsey Hussle and Blacc Sam situation. "They know for sure that I would never in my life participate or give a person a pat on the back for killing my boy. [...] In my Say Cheese interview, he didn't like the fact that I was saying that [Eric Holder] is a gangster. And he always been a gangster. But I'm like, 'Bro, I can't get up on a platform and lie about somebody's background, if I agree or disagree with him.' I got to give him what he got coming, you know what I mean?"