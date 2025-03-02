Wack 100 Confronts Rocstar2800 Over Fight With Blacc Sam At Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger

The grand opening of the Marathon Burger restaurant in Los Angeles' Fairfax district on Saturday (March 1) celebrated the legacy of Nipsey Hussle, but also ran into some problems. The late rapper's brother Blacc Sam got into a verbal fight with Rocstar2800, which went viral online as folks saw the tension rise between the two. Wack 100 confronted Rocstar about this online via a call, in which he seemed to instigate and question why things didn't go further if they actually had an issue. Rocstar was overall dismissive of these comments, positing that Wack just likes to talk smack and doesn't know what he's talking about.

However, this isn't the first time that Wack 100 popped off on Rocstar2800. "RocStar, you's a b***h," he ranted back in November of 2023. "You's a n***a that ain't never did no time, you ain't never put in no work, n***a. And you playing with real n***as and you playing with n***as in these streets, n***a. I done seen you. I seen the brokeness on you. You got the stench of brokeness. You pulled up in a motherf***ing Prius, n***a, with a f***ing donut tire. Who the f**k drive a Prius with a donut tire? You is broke, your shoes was leaning, you was f***ed up!"

Who Is Rocstar2800?

Elsewhere, Blacc Sam isn't letting Wack 100 or Rocstar2800 ruin his pride in, or commitment to, his late brother's legacy. He recently revealed on KCAL News that Nipsey Hussle's dream was to own a restaurant, and while he sadly didn't live to see Marathon Burger, this franchise made that generational support and long-lasting impact a reality. It's unclear exactly why this confrontation with Rocstar2800 happened, although it seems like there are issues over people letting others disrespect Nip.