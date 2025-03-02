Wack 100 Confronts Rocstar2800 Over Fight With Blacc Sam At Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1364 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wack 100 Rocstar2800 Blacc Sam Nipsey Hussle Marathon Burger Hip Hop News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Wack 100 attends the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Wack 100 popped off on Rocstar2800 for his run-in with Nipsey Hussle's brother Blacc Sam, although his instigation wasn't very welcome.

The grand opening of the Marathon Burger restaurant in Los Angeles' Fairfax district on Saturday (March 1) celebrated the legacy of Nipsey Hussle, but also ran into some problems. The late rapper's brother Blacc Sam got into a verbal fight with Rocstar2800, which went viral online as folks saw the tension rise between the two. Wack 100 confronted Rocstar about this online via a call, in which he seemed to instigate and question why things didn't go further if they actually had an issue. Rocstar was overall dismissive of these comments, positing that Wack just likes to talk smack and doesn't know what he's talking about.

However, this isn't the first time that Wack 100 popped off on Rocstar2800. "RocStar, you's a b***h," he ranted back in November of 2023. "You's a n***a that ain't never did no time, you ain't never put in no work, n***a. And you playing with real n***as and you playing with n***as in these streets, n***a. I done seen you. I seen the brokeness on you. You got the stench of brokeness. You pulled up in a motherf***ing Prius, n***a, with a f***ing donut tire. Who the f**k drive a Prius with a donut tire? You is broke, your shoes was leaning, you was f***ed up!"

Read More: Bricc Baby Claims Nipsey Hussle's Father Stopped Baby From Fighting With Nip's Brother Blacc Sam

Who Is Rocstar2800?

Elsewhere, Blacc Sam isn't letting Wack 100 or Rocstar2800 ruin his pride in, or commitment to, his late brother's legacy. He recently revealed on KCAL News that Nipsey Hussle's dream was to own a restaurant, and while he sadly didn't live to see Marathon Burger, this franchise made that generational support and long-lasting impact a reality. It's unclear exactly why this confrontation with Rocstar2800 happened, although it seems like there are issues over people letting others disrespect Nip.

For those unaware, Rocstar2800 is a rapper with ties to South Central Los Angeles and Phoenix, Arizona who is also allegedly affiliated as a West Boulevard Crip. After the Blacc Sam confrontation, he posted "Damn All A N***a Wanted Was A Burger" on Instagram. Sam has bigger fish to fry at the end of the day, including a new posthumous Nipsey Hussle album and a documentary on his life.

Read More: Nipsey Hussle's Brother Blacc Sam Announces New Music & Documentary On The Way

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Nipsey Hussle In Store CD Signing Music Blacc Sam Gets Into Heated Argument With West Blvd Crip Rocstar2800 During Marathon Burger Grand Opening 1.9K
Republic Records Celebrates Their Class Of 2019 In Coachella Valley Music Wack 100 Starts Beef With RocStar2800: "You Ain't Ever Put In No Work" 836
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1273
Normal Culture Presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show Hosted By Winnie Stackz Music Bricc Baby Claims Nipsey Hussle's Father Stopped Baby From Fighting With Nip's Brother Blacc Sam 2.2K