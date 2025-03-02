Blacc Sam Gets Into Heated Argument With West Blvd Crip Rocstar2800 During Marathon Burger Grand Opening

Blacc Sam appeared to get into a heated confrontation with West Blvd Crip Rocstar2800 during the grand opening of his restaurant, Marathon Burger, in Los Angeles. Sam is opening the location in honor of his late brother, Nipsey Hussle. It's unclear what led to the incident on Saturday, but in videos from the scene, the two exchange some fiery words before those in attendance are able to deescalate the situation.

As the clips of the incident have been blowing up on social media, many fans have been siding with Blacc Sam in the dispute. "Blacc Sam really lost his brother, you think he playing with anybody? Leave that man alone & let him run his business. Continue his brother legacy. Nah fr," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Makes me sad that he had to deal with this on a big day. He didn't need that negative energy. Nothing but respect for standing up for his brother and continuing his legacy. Nip please watch over him." Later that night, Rocstar2800 posted on Instagram: "Damn All A N***a Wanted Was A Burger."

Nipsey Hussle New Album

The grand opening of Marathon Burger comes as Blacc Sam is gearing up to release a posthumous album from Nipsey Hussle in collaboration with Bino Rideaux. Sam discussed the plan for the project during an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, last week. "If Hussle didn't actually do the verse or work with the person or kind of like put together the blueprint for the project, we not doing it," Sam explained. "He did something with Bino and there's a new project that we're about to release. This was a project that he had with Bino that was pretty much like 80% finished. So, the team kind of came in got some unreleased verses and music that he had done with Bino and just tightened it up. It sounds amazing. It should be coming out around this summer. The team is real excited. We just finished going over all the stuff for the last three weeks with everybody."