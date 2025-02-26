Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux's Album Gets Official Release Timeline From Blacc Sam

Nipsey Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, says the late rapper has an album coming out in collaboration with Bino Rideaux that was recorded prior to his death in 2019. He provided some insight into the upcoming posthumous release while speaking with Power 106 Los Angeles for a new interview published on Wednesday.

"If Hussle didn't actually do the verse or work with the person or kind of like put together the blueprint for the project, we not doing it," Sam explained. "He did something with Bino and there's a new project that we're about to release. This was a project that he had with Bino that was pretty much like 80% finished. So, the team kind of came in got some unreleased verses and music that he had done with Bino and just tightened it up. It sounds amazing. It should be coming out around this summer. The team is real excited. We just finished going over all the stuff for the last three weeks with everybody."

When Is Nipsey Hussle's Album Dropping?

Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's album will be dropping this summer. Further details on the project remain unclear, although Wednesday isn't the first time Blacc Sam has referenced the release. Speaking with The Hip Hop Museum, earlier this month, he referenced the collaboration, although he seemed less confident about putting it out back then. "[T]here’s another project that he actually worked on… I don’t know if we want to, but we probably could. This is the perfect time. It’s with him and Bino. There was a second project he did with Bino. We’re putting that together and trying to figure out when we release it."