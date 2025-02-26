Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux's Album Gets Official Release Timeline From Blacc Sam

BY Cole Blake 934 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse 2018
SAN BERNARDINO, CA - MAY 12: Rapper Nipsey Hussle performs onstage during the Power 106 Powerhouse festival at Glen Helen Amphitheatre on May 12, 2018 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Nipsey Hussle is getting a posthumous album with Bino Rideaux, this summer, according to his brother, Blacc Sam.

Nipsey Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, says the late rapper has an album coming out in collaboration with Bino Rideaux that was recorded prior to his death in 2019. He provided some insight into the upcoming posthumous release while speaking with Power 106 Los Angeles for a new interview published on Wednesday.

"If Hussle didn't actually do the verse or work with the person or kind of like put together the blueprint for the project, we not doing it," Sam explained. "He did something with Bino and there's a new project that we're about to release. This was a project that he had with Bino that was pretty much like 80% finished. So, the team kind of came in got some unreleased verses and music that he had done with Bino and just tightened it up. It sounds amazing. It should be coming out around this summer. The team is real excited. We just finished going over all the stuff for the last three weeks with everybody."

Read More: Bricc Baby Claims Nipsey Hussle's Father Stopped Baby From Fighting With Nip's Brother Blacc Sam

When Is Nipsey Hussle's Album Dropping?

Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's album will be dropping this summer. Further details on the project remain unclear, although Wednesday isn't the first time Blacc Sam has referenced the release. Speaking with The Hip Hop Museum, earlier this month, he referenced the collaboration, although he seemed less confident about putting it out back then. "[T]here’s another project that he actually worked on… I don’t know if we want to, but we probably could. This is the perfect time. It’s with him and Bino. There was a second project he did with Bino. We’re putting that together and trying to figure out when we release it."

In addition to the collaborative album, Blacc Sam is also helping put together a documentary about Nipsey Hussle's life and career. He says it will be released in a total of eight episodes, although no exact date is available for that yet either.

Read More: Nipsey Hussle's Brother Blacc Sam Announces New Music & Documentary On The Way

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
News: Los Angeles George Floyd Protests Music Nipsey Hussle's Brother Blacc Sam Announces New Music & Documentary On The Way 10.1K
Normal Culture Presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show Hosted By Winnie Stackz Music Bricc Baby Claims Nipsey Hussle's Father Stopped Baby From Fighting With Nip's Brother Blacc Sam 2.2K
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Music Wack 100 Calls Blacc Sam "Selfish" For Getting Nipsey Hussle's Feature On "Drillmatic" Removed 16.7K
Nipsey Hussle In Store CD Signing Music Blacc Sam Recalls The Moments Leading Up To Nipsey Hussle's Death & Shares His Theory On What Happened 7.9K