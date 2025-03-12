Nipsey Hussle's Ex Wins Joint Custody Of Rapper's Daughter After Legal Battle

Nipsey Hussle often spoke of fatherhood and responsibility during his lifetime. The rapper had two children with two different women, and one of them, Tanisha Foster, recently gained joint custody of daughter Emani. The custody was granted on Tuesday after years of legal debate between Foster and Nipsey Hussle's family. Foster will now share custody of Emani with the rapper's brother, "Blacc" Sam Asghedom.

The custody of Emani has been a debated topic since Nipsey Hussle's death in 2019. She was initially taken in by the rapper's family, who voiced concerns about her living with Tanisha Foster. Foster filed a petition to have the guardianship lifted in 2022. According to The Blast, Hussle's ex was initially open to sacrificing guardianship due to her own tenuous financial state. As time went on, however, Foster stated that Hussle's family made it difficult for her to maintain a relationship with Emani. "Their financial position and influence [was used] to disregard their priorities," Foster's lawyer alleged. "Controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation."

The agreement has finally been reached. "Whereas the parties acknowledge and agree that the status quo," Hussle's family wrote in a stipulation. "As it pertains to Emani’s education, residence and security have provided a permanent, safe, stable and loving environment for Emani." The teenager will maintain the same living situation she had, barring the increased involvement of her mother. "Emani shall continue participation in all existing academic and extracurricular activities," the ruling stated. "While in the custody of Tanisha and while in the custody of [Sam]."