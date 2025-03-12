Nipsey Hussle's Ex Wins Joint Custody Of Rapper's Daughter After Legal Battle

Nipsey Hussle In Store CD Signing
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 25: Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends his "Victory Lap" CD Signing at DTLR on February 25, 2018 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Nipsey Hussle's daughter been the focus of legal debate since his death in 2019, and a deal has finally with her mother.

Nipsey Hussle often spoke of fatherhood and responsibility during his lifetime. The rapper had two children with two different women, and one of them, Tanisha Foster, recently gained joint custody of daughter Emani. The custody was granted on Tuesday after years of legal debate between Foster and Nipsey Hussle's family. Foster will now share custody of Emani with the rapper's brother, "Blacc" Sam Asghedom.

The custody of Emani has been a debated topic since Nipsey Hussle's death in 2019. She was initially taken in by the rapper's family, who voiced concerns about her living with Tanisha Foster. Foster filed a petition to have the guardianship lifted in 2022. According to The Blast, Hussle's ex was initially open to sacrificing guardianship due to her own tenuous financial state. As time went on, however, Foster stated that Hussle's family made it difficult for her to maintain a relationship with Emani. "Their financial position and influence [was used] to disregard their priorities," Foster's lawyer alleged. "Controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation."

Nipsey Hussle New Album 2025

The agreement has finally been reached. "Whereas the parties acknowledge and agree that the status quo," Hussle's family wrote in a stipulation. "As it pertains to Emani’s education, residence and security have provided a permanent, safe, stable and loving environment for Emani." The teenager will maintain the same living situation she had, barring the increased involvement of her mother. "Emani shall continue participation in all existing academic and extracurricular activities," the ruling stated. "While in the custody of Tanisha and while in the custody of [Sam]."

Nipsey Hussle's legacy remains relevant as ever. The rapper's Marathon brand was recently expanded to include a fast food restaurant headed by Blacc Sam. The rapper's brother also teased the release of new Hussle music in 2025. "If Hussle didn’t actually do the verse or work with the person or put together the blueprint for the project, we not doing it," he explained to Power 106.1. "He did something with Bino and there’s a new project that we’re about to release."

