Nipsey Hussle’s Teenage Daughter Is Once Again Subject To A Custody Dispute

Things have been pretty complicated for Nipsey Hussle's teenage daughter Emani Asghedom. Following the rapper's 2019 murder custody of his daughter was given to his family members. For a few years that arrangement worked but in 2022 Emani's mother Tanisha Foster began the legal process of having the custody decision reversed. According to The Jasmine Brand, Foster accused Nipsey's family of “using their financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

The custody battle has gotten pretty dirty from there with lawyers representing both parties biting back and forth over who should have custody of Emani. The family also resorted to calling out Foster's previous substance abuse issues as reasons why she is an unfit parent. Recently, a judge ruled that she won't have to turn over a recording of Emani that her lawyer William Spiller claims is "unlawful." Court notes say that it's a recording that Emani recorded herself of their conversation. Check out the full details below.

