Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle On His Birthday With IG Tribute

Lauren London paid tribute to her late partner, Nipsey Hussle, on Instagram, Tuesday, celebrating what would’ve been his 38th birthday. While sharing a photo of the rapper, she reflected on his passing. Hussle was shot and killed in March 2021. He and London share one child together.

“Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more,” she wrote with a blue heart emoji. Yung Miami, Nia Long, as well as LaLa Anthony, and more celebrities shared messages of support in the comments section. “Wrapping my arms around you a little tighter today,” Long wrote. Plenty of fans joined in as well.

Lauren London At Nipsey Hussle’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Lauren London speaks onstage as Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Farone/Getty Images)

London has spoken about her struggles with depression in the wake of Hussle’s passing on multiple occasions over the years. Back in 2021, she told ET: “We can’t stop, you know? We do have a purpose, all of us, and it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball, because I curled up in a ball for a long time. But especially for my eldest son because he’s just a little more aware. But we will continue moving on as we had to, as he would want us to.” Check out her latest tribute to Nipsey Hussle on Instagram below.

Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon)

Nipsey and London met back in 2013 when London reached out to purchase copies of his Crenshaw mixtape. They welcomed their first child, Kross Ermias Asghedom, three years later in 2016. In 2019, Nipsey was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. His killer, Eric R. Holder Jr, was eventually sentenced to 60 years in prison for the attack.

