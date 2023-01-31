You People has been the talk of pop culture as the Kenya Barris film eased its way to Netflix, and the film’s star, Lauren London, has been hopping from one outlet to the next to help promote it. The actress took some deserved time away from the spotlight following the death of Nipsey Hussle. She reflected on her return to the big screen while on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’m very apprehensive with just working right now, just grieving still and just, you know, building a new life,” said London. “So, I’m very intentional on who I work with, and Kenya just created a really safe space. And so did Jonah [Hill].”

In March 2019, Nipsey was outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles when he was shot and killed by Eric Holder. The two men were associates, and it’s reported that Nipsey said something that Holder took as an offense.

Last year, Holder was found guilty of Hussle’s murder and is currently awaiting sentencing. Since his death, London has focused on maintaining his legacy and took a step back from pursuing her career.

The actress also revealed that her eldest son, Kameron Carter, whom she shares with Lil Wayne, encouraged her to get back to work.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Barrymore wanted to know how London found the courage to return to acting.

“Every day is different. So, some days you don’t want to. You just want to lay there,” she answered. “My big reason is my children because they do deserve a really happy mom, and they deserve joy, and they deserve a house that has music playing and incense going and light coming in the windows. They deserve that.”

“You know, when you lose someone, they’re on the other side wanting you to continue life, as well,” London further stated. “So, I just always think about what I know Nip would want me to do and what I know my children deserve. And what I deserve, too!”

