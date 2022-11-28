Fans worldwide have come up with inventive ways to honor Nipsey Hussle. The beloved rapper was gunned down in his hometown of Los Angeles in 2019. Afterward, the global reaction to his passing was palpable as artistic tributes and street stampedes made headlines. Nipsey’s supporters await the sentencing of his killer, while an artist from Ohio has created a stunning wax figure of the fallen rapper.

Known as Mr. Officials, the artist shared a video showing his step-by-step process. This is reportedly the world’s first Nipsey Hussle wax figure, and the resemblance even shocked celebrities.

“Watch me make the first ever life size Nipsey Hussle wax figure!” the Mr. Officials Instagram stated. “This statue actually took about 9 moths to create. After 9 long months the birthing of a legend is now revealed! Tag and share with a Nip fan. Let me know what you think.”

They also have a location in Cleveland and invited people to visit to see the figure for themselves.

Also, in the video, the artist describes his process, from mixing materials to adding hairs one by one. He even shows how he painted on Nipsey’s tattoos and fits the wax figure with the rapper’s signature jewelry.

Eric Holder was also found guilty of first-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing. Holder reportedly killed Nipsey after the L.A. icon called or referred to Holder as a snitch.

Moreover, Los Angeles became a must-visit for fans from around the world. A shrine of sorts was erected in front of Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon store, further enticing supporters to flock to the location. People also left behind gifts, cards, and prayer candles. In the end, the store was eventually closed down.

Check out a few reactions to the wax figure below.