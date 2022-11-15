Nipsey Hussle is one of the most beloved hip-hop artists to come out of Los Angeles. He is someone who always put on for his neighborhood. In fact, at the end of his life, he was seen as a community leader. Additionally, he was building a legacy that has thankfully been pushed forward by his family and other artists.

Since his death, many have been working on telling Hussle’s story. He has one of the most uplifting stories in the game, and his fans want to hear it. Of course, documentaries are a great way for these stories to be shared. Consequently, a Nipsey documentary seems to be on the horizon.

Nipsey Hussle speaks to kids at the Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops Basketball Court Refurbishment Reveal Event on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for PUMA)

Nipsey Hussle Doc

In fact, the new docuseries, which is called Hussle, is being created by LeBron James’ production company. Yes, that’s right, SpringHill will be bringing forth this new documentary. LeBron even took to Twitter today where he got to share a 3-minute trailer for the docuseries.

According to TMZ, LeBron issued a statement on the new project. As you can tell, he was very excited to showcase it. “It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” James said. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

For now, this docuseries does not have a release date. Furthermore, Hussle is simply a working title, and it could very well change. Either way, fans are going to love this new perspective of Nipsey Hussle’s life and lasting legacy.

Let us know how you feel about this brand-new trailer, in the comments section down below.

[Via]