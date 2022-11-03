Nipsey Hussle left a massive impact on the rap game and culture as a whole. When Nipsey passed away tragically in 2019, fans were shocked and saddened. He was in the midst of building an empire, and since his passing, his family has done everything possible to make sure that legacy survives for eternity.

Part of Nip’s legacy was a brand deal with Puma that he signed back in 2019. Nip was gearing up to be one of the major faces of the brand, and if you ever saw him in public, he was probably wearing some Puma sneakers. Since his death, there have been a few Puma x The Marathon Continues collabs, and now, we are getting another.

Image via Puma

As you can see in the official images provided in this article, the new collaboration will feature the Puma Ralph Sampson, as well as the Puma RS-X. This is a great mix of silhouettes as one represents the new era of Puma, while the other represents a more classic era of the brand.

When it comes to the colorways here, we have something nice and basic that will appeal to a wide variety of consumers. The uppers are both covered in white, while some navy blue and red are placed throughout. Both shoes have Nipsey’s signature in gold on the heel counter, which is most definitely a nice touch.

Image via Puma

Puma has a knack for coming through with some classy colorways, and this is a great example of that. If you want something nice and casual to wear, both of these colorways should prove to be a satisfying purchase.

If you have any interest in copping these sneakers, you will be able to do so as of Friday, November 4th over at Puma.com and some retailers. These are going to be selling for prices between $90 and $120. Let us know what you think, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Puma