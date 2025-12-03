There's been plenty of chatter about rap beef in recent years. According to 21 Savage, however, he simply refuses to partake. During a resurfaced appearance on Traditional Talk in June, the UK-born performer was asked what he thought about the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, prompting him to reveal his stance.

"I don't really believe in rap beef," he admitted at the time. "I don't come from that world though. I feel like it depends what world you come from. [...] If you say certain sh*t about me in a song, I'mma slap the f*ck out you when I see you. You're gonna have to stand on that sh*t when you see me, I don't really believe in certain sh*t."

21 Savage may not want to get involved in any rap beef, but that doesn't mean his peers don't occasionally try to drag him into some. Lately, for example, 6ix9ine has had plenty to say about him.

21 Savage & 6ix9ine Beef

"I'll really spit on that n****," he told DJ Akademiks back in September. "I'm a U.S. citizen, that's what separates us... That n**** 21 Savage ain't from here n****." Last month, 6ix9ine even claimed he'd be willing to marry Latto in order to help her boo get a green card during a game of "F*ck, Marry, Kill."

"I'm definitely marrying Latto. I'ma marry Latto so she could give a green card to her husband," he declared. In November, he also joined Adin Ross for a stream, where he accused 21 of not really being who he presents himself as because of where he's from.