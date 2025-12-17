Young Thug Claims Hip-Hop Is In A “Weird” Place After Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

It goes without saying that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef has made its mark on hip-hop, and according to Young Thug, that might not necessarily be a good thing. Recently, he weighed in on the current state of the genre, making it clear that he's less than impressed with it these days.

“I feel like I always wanted to do this type music, and then I feel like rap is in a weird space right now,” he explained, as seen in a clip shared by @big_business_ on Twitter/X. “Because it just seems like everybody’s beefing. … Two of the biggest artists in the world clash, and a lot of f*cking ripple effect came out after that. Weird. I feel like it’s time. I feel like we gotta take it to the next level. We gotta level up. Like, AI. It’s just so much. Everything in the world leveling up except hip-hop.”

“I feel like we need this type of sh*t,” he added. “I would be so happy if hip-hop turned into pop.”

Did Young Thug Support Drake Or Kendrick Lamar?

While Young Thug may not be a fan of the effect Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud has had on hip-hop, he has shown his support for the Toronto rapper several times in recent years. During a stream in October, he even said that Drake has made a bigger impact than Kendrick.

Young Thug isn't the only artist to weigh in on rap beef recently, either. In a resurfaced clip that made its rounds online earlier this month, 21 Savage shared his thoughts on the concept as a whole, revealing that he can't get behind it.