Young Thug Claims Hip-Hop Is In A “Weird” Place After Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

BY Caroline Fisher 386 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug "Weird" Place Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 25: Young Thug attends a dinner celebrating his album "Punk" on October 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
According to Young Thug, hip-hop has definitely seen better days, and artists need to "take it to the next level."

It goes without saying that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef has made its mark on hip-hop, and according to Young Thug, that might not necessarily be a good thing. Recently, he weighed in on the current state of the genre, making it clear that he's less than impressed with it these days.

“I feel like I always wanted to do this type music, and then I feel like rap is in a weird space right now,” he explained, as seen in a clip shared by @big_business_ on Twitter/X. “Because it just seems like everybody’s beefing. … Two of the biggest artists in the world clash, and a lot of f*cking ripple effect came out after that. Weird. I feel like it’s time. I feel like we gotta take it to the next level. We gotta level up. Like, AI. It’s just so much. Everything in the world leveling up except hip-hop.”

“I feel like we need this type of sh*t,” he added. “I would be so happy if hip-hop turned into pop.”

Read More: Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist During Beautiful Moment At His Atlanta Show

Did Young Thug Support Drake Or Kendrick Lamar?

While Young Thug may not be a fan of the effect Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud has had on hip-hop, he has shown his support for the Toronto rapper several times in recent years. During a stream in October, he even said that Drake has made a bigger impact than Kendrick.

Young Thug isn't the only artist to weigh in on rap beef recently, either. In a resurfaced clip that made its rounds online earlier this month, 21 Savage shared his thoughts on the concept as a whole, revealing that he can't get behind it.

"I don't really believe in rap beef," he shared. "I don't come from that world though. I feel like it depends what world you come from. [...] If you say certain sh*t about me in a song, I'mma slap the f*ck out you when I see you. You're gonna have to stand on that sh*t when you see me, I don't really believe in certain sh*t."

Read More: Young Thug’s Father Shows Support For Gunna At Sold-Out Atlanta Show

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Drake Impact Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Claims Drake’s Impact Tops Kendrick Lamar’s 1121
Young Thug leaked phone calls jail Music A Comprehensive Guide To Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls 14.2K
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival Music A$AP Rocky Reignites Drake Beef With Comments About UMG Lawsuit 2.0K
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event Music Young Thug's Explosive & Emotional Big Bank Interview: 5 Key Takeaways 4.2K
Comments 0