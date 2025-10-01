Young Thug Claims Drake’s Impact Tops Kendrick Lamar’s

Young Thug recently teamed up with Adin Ross for a livestream, where he delivered his take on two of his fellow rappers. When asked who's better between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, he had to give it to the former, arguing that he's had a bigger impact overall.

"I gotta say Drake. He just did more, he put more people on," he explained, as captured by @big_business_ on X. "Not saying that Kendrick didn't put nobody on, but Drake just did more. He put more people on and he got more numbers. Numbers-wise, statistically, impact on the culture, impact on the world."

"Kendrick Lamar got a hell of an impact," he continued. "He's for sure No. 1 ever in life who could possibly come out of L.A. Nobody in L.A. could never ever ever be better than him. He the GOAT of the whole West Coast, for sure. Well I don't know, I'd probably say Nipsey, but number-wise... I like Nipsey better too but I think number-wise Kendrick Lamar beat him."

Young Thug UY Scuti

Young Thug's take doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise considering his friendship with the Toronto rapper. He even issued an apology to him and others on his song "Miss My Dogs" from his new album, UY Scuti.

The apology track arrived shortly after several of Young Thug's jail calls leaked online. In them, he spoke poorly about several of his peers, including Future, J Cole, Gucci Mane, Drake, and more. According to him, however, he still has the utmost respect for them.

"Drizzy, you my brother / You know I ain't goin' against you, I got manners / Everything you did for the rap community, can't ban you / Never diss you, came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do / F*ck the jail call, you know the other calls we had / Tryna get you, Metro and Pluto on the same page / The internet don't know 'bout it 'cause real n****s don't say / Real n****s do and I learned that from you," he raps.