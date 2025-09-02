Young Thug Says Kendrick Lamar Will Never Be Bigger Than Drake After Failing To Get A Feature

The last few days for Young Thug have only gotten stranger, as several clips from multiple calls have leaked. Across the clips, we've heard a lot about Thug's standing with Gunna, including petty statements about intending to drop on the same day as his protege just to step on his rollout.

There were also allegations that some part of Gunna's streams were botted so he could get the top spot on the Billboard 200 against The Weeknd's Dawn FM. There have also been clips of Thug dissing Migos and saying Gucci Mane became "soft" after getting out of jail.

Now, the newest audio has to do with the release of Thug's 2023 album, Business Is Business. In it, he reportedly criticizes Kendrick Lamar for not giving him a feature on the album.

"These n****s too big, like 'I ain't doing no features,' why?" he asked in the clip. "Why wouldn't you wanna do a feature for a superstar?" He elaborated, saying that Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and Thug himself have all reached out for a feature. "Put somebody on! It's okay to run your few hundred M's up, but who'd you help, though?" he continued.

Of course, he also invoked Drake's name, comparing Lamar's stardom to his most bitter rival's. “You supposed to be a n***a blessing niggas. That’s why these n****s will never be bigger than Drake, EVER in life," Thug said on the call.

Young Thug Kendrick Lamar Song

Thug also expressed belief that if Kendrick Lamar did music with himself or others in his lane, it would help boost Lamar's stock. He claimed that the East Coast doesn't "f**k with" Lamar. In Thug's view, doing tracks with the names he mentioned would help Lamar become more well-liked among the average music listener, not just hip-hop fans.

Later in the clip, Young Thug allegedly mocked Lamar's lack of social media presence. He suggested that Lamar should delete his pages instead of trying to "prove" that he doesn't use the internet. Additionally, he called Baby Keem "bulls**t a** Keem," a comment that is not likely to get him a Lamar feature any time soon.