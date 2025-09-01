Young Thug Says Gucci Mane "Turned Soft" After Jail In Alleged Leaked Call

Take this alleged audio clip with a grain of salt, as Young Thug is receiving (and launching) many unconfirmed allegations right now.

Young Thug hasn't said much online ever since his initial responses to the Atlanta snitching scandal that's rocking the hip-hop world right now. For those unaware, this all started when an interrogation video of his surfaced, and it's led to more rap beef, snitching allegations, industry rumors, and a whole lot of strife. If you didn't think it was too complex, even Gucci Mane is now somehow a part of the conversation.

Furthermore, a lot of this drama showed up in a series of alleged leaked jail calls featuring Thugger and various other individuals, including Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and in this case, Mariah The Scientist. Hollywood Unlocked shared a clip on Instagram of their conversation. In it, Thug tells his partner that Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas, whom he's been beefing with recently, has had snitching allegations for a while.

"P used to be signed to Gucci Mane," Young Thug claimed concerning QC's P. "When Gucci Mane found out that s**t, he dropped the n***a. 'Cause P used to try to rap. Guwop ended up going to jail. I guess he just goddamn turned soft, started f***ing with that n***a."

Young Thug Leaks

Of course, take this with a massive grain of salt, as none of these calls have been confirmed by their participants at press time. Perhaps we and other folks are misinterpreting this message, but this doesn't indicate any significant beef between the two. After all, Gucci Mane called for Young Thug's freedom back when he was still in jail over the YSL RICO case.

Throughout all of this, Thug only officially launched snitching allegations against Ralo and Gunna; everyone else he talked smack about in alleged leaked calls is still up in the air. We will see if we ever get any confirmation on those.

Other alleged Young Thug phone leaks saw him diss the Migos, speak on Gunna's album rollout, address the sale of Quality Control, and speak on the use of bots to boost albums' commercial performances. Will any of these folks every bury the hatchet? If they do, we doubt it will happen anytime soon.

