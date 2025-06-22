Gucci Mane Announces New Book & Album, "Episodes," With Author Kathy Iandoli Coming October 14

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Rapper Gucci Mane performs at halftime during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Gucci Mane announced plans for a biopic in 2017 to connect with his original memoir, 'The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.'

After initially hinting at a second book in 2022, Gucci Mane announced the upcoming release of his new book, accompanied by an album, titled Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man. Following the announcement of the book, the Grammy-nominated rap star released two new songs in connection with the book, “Voices” and “Psycho.”

The second memoir will be the Atlanta native’s most revealing yet. At the helm of the book is the renowned journalist and author Kathy Iandoli

Iandoli's resume features writing memoirs for Hip-Hop legends Eve and Lil' Kim. Her 2019 book, God Save The Queens: The Essential History of Women in Hip-Hop, was named NPR's Best Book of the Year. Additionally, she is a professor of Music and Performing Arts at New York University (NYU).

Following the announcement, Iandoli unveiled her excitement for the upcoming memoir and working with Gwoap on it. “This book is years in the making,” she wrote. “Episodes by Gucci Mane with yours truly. I’m in awe of how raw and honest this book is, as Gucci details his journey through mental health. I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Gucci Mane Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man

The book and album will chart Gucci Mane’s past struggles with addiction and mental health on the road to redemption. Fans are very familiar with the history of drug abuse, Gucci clones, infamous beefs, and Twitter rants. 

Published by Simon & Schuster, the memoir’s synopsis reads as follows: 

“In Episodes, Gucci revisits his life and shares what was really going on for the first time. The mental anguish, the pitfalls, the triggers no one speaks about. Each episode is Gucci experiencing something—something you may remember from the news or even heard in his music—and giving you the background of where he was mentally. He reveals how his fascination with money got the worst of him, why he committed certain crimes, the story behind his ice cream cone tattoo, and how his wife felt watching him overdose. Along the way, he interviews medical professionals and mental health experts to provide insight into mental health awareness.”

Gucci Mane’s legacy began in 2005 with the release of his debut single, “Icy.” He became a legend through his infectious street music and oversaturation of mixtapes.

In 2016, he reinvented himself and his 1017 label, becoming one of the biggest names in music. His resume includes collaborations with artists such as Bruno Mars, Usher, and Drake.

