Kathy Iandoli
- MusicAaliyah Biography Author Denies Claims She Promoted Book At Singer's GravesiteAaliyah's mother, Diane Haughton, publicly accused someone of promoting Kathy Iandoli's book at the singer's resting place. By Erika Marie
- NewsAaliyah & Static Major Had Secret Romance, Claims Biography: ReportHip Hop journalist Kathy Iandoli has written "Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah," & she's detailing more about the late singer's life.By Erika Marie
- MusicT-Pain Wants To "Mix You A Drink" With New Cocktail Recipe BookHe says it's the perfect way to combine his love of drinking with his love of music.By Erika Marie
- MusicNew Aaliyah Biography Book Will Release For 20th Anniversary Of Her Passing"Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah," penned by veteran journalist Kathy Iandoli, will be released on August 17, 2021, one week before the 20th anniversary of the R&B legend's death.
By Keenan Higgins