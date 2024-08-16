Gucci Mane Drops Part One Of His "Greatest Of All Trappers" Mixtape With DJ Drama

Gucci Mane has delivered an all killer and no filler mixtape in the form of Greatest Of All Trappers . However, he isn't alone on this release, as the legendary DJ Drama is back alongside the Atlanta native, making this a Gangsta Grillz Edition. Here, you are receiving 12 tracks of straight-forward trap bangers, all of which further prove why Guwop is one of the greatest trap artists to ever pick up a microphone. While this project doesn't have any other goals besides getting you hyped, the mixing and production quality certainly feels album worthy. It all sounds crystal clear and snappy, something that you cannot say about past Gucci mixtapes. Although, that's why those projects have so much charm and a cult following.

So, if you are looking for that type of listening experience, you may be let down. However, if you are here for slappers, you will leave satisfied. Gucci Mane announced this mixtape about 48 hours ago via social media, writing, "Greatest Of All Trappers the GangsterGrillz mixtape dropping Friday hosted by @djdrama all real Gucci fans drop a 🐐 if y’all ready!! Hardest project of the year!!! #GreatestOfAllTrappers 💰💰". After doing some digging though, this seems to just be phase one of this project. Another version is coming in the middle of October, the 17th to be specific. It will have 24 tracks, with disc one presumably including these Gangsta Grillz Edition cuts, and disc two being all new material. For now, though, check out this version with the links below.