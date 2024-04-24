Gucci Mane Bombs On Diddy With New Diss Track "TakeDat"

Gucci really made the chrous "No Diddy"!

There wasn't enough feuding in hip-hop, so Gucci Mane decided to get in on the act. The Atlanta legend dropped a surprise track on April 24 titled "TakeDat," but even more surprising than the drop was the aim of the track. "TakeDat" is blatant diss at at Sean "Diddy" Combs, complete with a music video and cover art that mocks Diddy's most iconic moments. Gucci does not hold back in the rapping department, as he references several of the mogul's alleged crimes in his lyrics.

"TakeDat" may not sound like a diss based on the intro, but the target immediately becomes clear in the opening verse. Gucci raps about earning platinum plaques for his artists and taking out his ops, ending each of his bars with the phrase "No Diddy." The phrase "No Diddy" was popularized by 50 Cent on X (formerly Twitter), but Gucci went the extra mile by making it the chorus of a song. "We gettin' higher than a kite, no Diddy," he raps during the opener. "See my artists double plaque, no Diddy. Sippin' on yak, no Diddy. Couple n**gas got whacked, no Diddy. "Keep the shooters with the strap, no Diddy."

Gucci Mane Uses Diddy's Catchphrase To Clown Him

The music video sees Gucci Mane recreate an iconic scene from The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa" video. Diddy posted up in a bathtub with women in the 1994 video, and Gucci responds by doing the same thing while shouting "No Diddy." There are references to Diddy-assisted classics like "Mo Money Mo Problems," but the simpler lines prove to be most effective. Gucci makes fun of Diddy "dancin' like a ho" and getting his "a*s touched" before coming back with the chorus. "TakeDat" does get repetitive by the end of its four-minute runtime, but it is ultimately an effective diss.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new diss, "TakeDat" by Gucci Mane? Does Gucci Mane effectively body Sean "Diddy" Combs? Do you like the rhyme scheme and chorus of the track? Do you think Diddy will get a chance to respond? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news on Gucci Mane. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Diamonds dancin' on my chest, no Diddy
But I blow a n**ga car up like he Curtis (Huh?)
I'm on the yacht, takin' shots, no Diddy (Woah)
Pay for top from the thot, no Diddy (Damn)
Some n**gas wanna boss me, I'm not 50 (Uh-uh)
But get a n**ga a*s touched like Biggie, no Diddy

