50 Cent Trolls Diddy For Decling Grammy Invite

50 Cent poked fun at Diddy on Instagram, Monday night, in response to the Bad Boy mogul’s decision not to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards. 50 joked that the Record Academy was never going to award Diddy anyway, considering the recent slew of sexual abuse lawsuits filed against him.

“Wait puff I think you should go,” 50 began. “They not gonna give you no trophy. LMAO get the f*ck outta here.” He shared a screenshot of the news as covered by HipHopDX. Fans joined in on the jokes in the rapper's comments section. "Nominated for what?? For the Epstein/Weinstein Award?" one fan remarked.

Read More: 50 Cent Suggests "Surviving Diddy" As His Next Executive-Produced Show Or Film

Diddy Attends Pre-Grammy Gala With Cassie

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Actor Cassie Ventura (L) and recording artist-producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Diddy’s latest studio album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the ceremony. His last nomination came back in 2004 when his track “Shake Ya Tailfeather” with Nelly and Murphy Lee won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. Diddy won't be the first controversial celebrity not to attend the ceremony despite a nomination. In recent years, Louis CK and Dr. Luke also have declined to attend. The drama for Diddy began last November, when Cassie accused him of rape and sexual assault in a lawsuit, which the two quickly settled. Afterward, several other alleged victims came forward.

50 Cent Reacts To Diddy's Grammy Decision

Diddy eventually responded to the allegations in a statement on social media. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he wrote in part. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth." The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held on February 4. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and the Grammys on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent's Diddy Documentary Officially In The Works: "I'm The Best Producer For The Job"

[Via]