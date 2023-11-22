Cassie Appears Carefee In 1st Public Sighting Since Diddy Settlement

Cassie appeared to be in good spirits in the first public photographs taken since settling her recent bombshell lawsuit against Diddy. Page Six published the pictures, which show her walking around her hometown of New London, Connecticut on Monday afternoon. She's rocking a gray sweatshirt, with matching sweatpants and sneakers. For the walk, she brought along her 3-year-old daughter Frankie.

The pictures come after the outlet also caught Diddy for the first time since the lawsuit, earlier this week. The Bad Boy mogul appeared in much worse shape, looking stressed and hiding his face in his hands.

Cassie & Diddy Attend Big Sean's Concert

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Big Sean's concert hosted by Revolt TV to celebrate his new album 'Dark Sky Paradise' at Hollywood & Highland Courtyard on February 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Cassie filed the lawsuit against Diddy, last week, accusing him of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. Less than 24 hours later, the two settled. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie wrote in a statement afterward. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” In his own statement, Diddy added: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Regardless of the settlement, Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman, says his client is not guilty. He wrote: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.” As for the latest photos of Cassie, we're not permitted to post the images here directly, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

