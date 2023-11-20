Diddy Looks Distraught In New Photos After Settling Cassie Lawsuit

Diddy appears stressed out in new photos obtained by Page Six, following his recent lawsuit settlement with Cassie. Paparazzi captured the Bad Boy mogul hiding his face in his hands and pacing around his estate in Miami anxiously on Saturday. Wearing a T-shirt and sweatpants, he sat alongside his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram. At one point, Diddy laid down on a couch after Khorram showed him something on her cellphone.

Cassie sued Diddy for physical, sexual, and mental abuse, last week, but the two reached a settlement just one day later. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie wrote in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” In his own statement, Diddy added: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Read More: Cassie’s Bombshell Abuse Lawsuit Against Diddy: What We Know So Far

Diddy & Cassie Attend A Pre-Grammy Gala

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Actor Cassie Ventura (L) and recording artist-producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Despite the settlement, Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman, clarified in a statement that it does not imply guilt on the part of his client. He wrote: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.” The lawsuit had claimed that Diddy “was prone to uncontrollable rage, and frequently beat Ms. Ventura savagely.”

We're not permitted to post the images here directly, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Calls Out Yung Miami For Her Silence On Diddy Allegations

[Via]