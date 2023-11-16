Diddy Sued By Cassie For Sexual Assault, Accusing Him Of Several Years Of Abuse

Diddy's former romantic partner Cassie sued him in federal court on Thursday (November 16) for alleged sexual assault and physical abuse over the course of more than ten years. According to her, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, this pattern began at age 19 when she met him and signed to his label, Bad Boy Records. Specific accusations include a pattern of control through drugs and other substances, physical assaults, and forcing her to have intercourse with male sex workers while the executive recorded these acts. In addition, the suit suggests that as their relationship came to a close in 2018, he barged into her home and sexual assaulted her.

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," Diddy's attorney Ben Brafman stated. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."

Read More: Lori Harvey & Diddy: Relationship Timeline

Diddy & Cassie In 2017

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Actress Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story' Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Cassie expressed in a statement concerning the accusations against Diddy. "Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” her lawyer Douglas Wigdor. “She rejected his efforts." Overall, there are also a host of other horrible allegations concerning the New York music mogul's actions against Cassie and against others, all of which he is denying.

In fact, the suit claims that he was enraged with her dating Kid Cudi, to the point where he actually blew his car up on the highway. Reportedly, Cudi confirmed this via a spokesperson, although it's unclear if it only refers to the car exploding or refers to Combs being to blame. In the coming days and weeks, surely more information or discussion around this will surface. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Diddy.

Read More: Diddy Accused Of Withholding Evidence In Ex-Nanny’s Wrongful Firing Case

[via]