Diddy’s Not Being Investigated By The NYPD, Despite Previous Reports

Cassie's new lawsuit against Diddy includes countless damning allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder. Amid chatter, reports that he was being investigated by the NYPD surfaced. Yesterday, sources told TMZ that he was currently at the center of a "locked "criminal investigation involving sexual assault allegations. Now, however, the NYPD has circled back to claim that there is no active criminal investigation of Diddy. Moreover, they say that sharing such information isn't consistent with their policies.

"Yesterday, a member of the NYPD’s public information office erroneously told a reporter about the apparent existence of an active case file containing the name 'Sean Combs,'" their statement reads. "There is no such investigation, at present. Further, the release of such information is not consistent with the internal policies of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. The NYPD always treats allegations of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that support and services can be offered to survivors and a comprehensive investigation can be conducted."

The NYPD Shares A Statement About False Claims

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas at Fox Theater on June 02, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In her suit, Cassie accuses Diddy of rape, physical abuse, and more. After the news initially broke, Diddy's lawyer denied the allegations on his behalf. "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," Ben Brafman stated. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."

Brafman also added that most of Cassie's claims would be barred from criminal prosecution due to the statute of limitations. She could still file a criminal complaint for her rape allegation in California, however, if she chooses. What do you think of the NYPD's recent statement about false reports of a criminal investigation of Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

