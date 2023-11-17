Karlissa Saffold Calls Out Yung Miami Amid Diddy Lawsuit

Overnight, things became very complicated for Diddy in a hurry. That came when his former partner Cassie filed a lawsuit against him. She claims that for over a decade the rap mogul was physically and sexually abusive to her. But that isn't all that was revealed in the lawsuit. She also shocked fans by claiming that he blew up a car owned by Kid Cudi. She claims that he was upset with their relationship and destroyed Cudi's property as a result. He and his team have denied all of the allegations made against him in the suit.

Diddy could also be in criminal trouble as well. Attentive fans online noticed that NYPD opened up an investigation against a Sean Combs shortly after the allegations were made public. The fallout from the news has caused other voices in the music industry to weigh in. Unsurprisingly, two rappers who are often the first to comment on ongoing news came first. 50 Cent and Azealia Banks both called out Diddy shortly after the allegations were made public. Check out the newest celeb to weigh in below.

Read More: Cassie’s Bombshell Abuse Lawsuit Against Diddy: What We Know So Far

Karlissa Saffold Comments On Diddy Situation

In her response, Karlissa chose to focus on somebody else entirely. In the comments of an Instagram post she brought up Diddy's girlfriend Yung Miami. "Hell I'm still waiting for her to stand up for her man like she did Chrisean man against his momma," she commented. Despite her comments, fans still seem to have sympathy for Miami in the situation.

"We don’t know what Caresha is really going through… Diddy might be beating & Pimping her out too," one of the top comments on the post reads. "Y’all tryna make Caresha the problem when she’s not," another comment agrees. Even amid all the drama fans have been making an effort to hold the rap mogul accountable. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold's response to the lawsuit Cassie filed against Diddy? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Diddy & Cassie Relationship Timeline

[Via]