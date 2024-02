Azealia Banks dropped out of high school to pursue a career in music, and so far it has paid off well. XL Recordings discovered the rapper/singer in 2008 after posting music to MySpace. Not long after she signed a recording contract with Interscope and Polydor Records. The artist is known to beef on social media with other artists, including Kreayshawn, Lil’ Kim, Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Angel Haze, Baauer, Diplo, ASAP Rocky, Lady Gaga, Iggy Azalea, and Pharrell.