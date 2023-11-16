Diddy Blew Up Kid Cudi’s Car, Cassie’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Alleges

Today, Diddy's former partner Cassie appeared in court, filing a lawsuit against him for alleged sexual assault and abuse. Her filing includes various damning accusations against the Bad Boy Records founder. She cited several instances of alleged assault. She even made some shocking claims about his reaction to her relationship with Kid Cudi.

Her suit says that Diddy told Cassie he was going to "blow up" Kid Cudi's car. Allegedly, the conversation took place during Paris Fashion Week in 2012. “Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway," the suit reads. Kid Cudi's team appeared to confirm this earlier today, saying, "This is all true.” Allegedly, Diddy offered Cassie a large sum of money to keep the allegations under wraps, but she chose to come forward instead. "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she stated.

Read More: Diddy Sued By Cassie For Sexual Assault, Accusing Him Of Several Years Of Abuse

Kid Cudi's Team Appears To Confirm Cassie's Accusation

Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," Diddy's lawyer Ben Brafman stated. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."

What do you think of Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy? Are you shocked by her allegation that Diddy blew up Kid Cudi's car? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Diddy.

Read More: Diddy Lost “Any Given Sunday” Role To Jamie Foxx For This Reason

[Via]