Kid Cudi Voices Support For “Free Palestine,” Says He Can’t “Remain Silent”

Kid Cudi voiced his support for Palestine on Instagram, Sunday, amid Israel’s ongoing retaliation for Hamas' terror attacks on October 7. After those incidents resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 people, Israel's military has killed over 9,000 people living in Gaza, including large percentages of women and children, according to CNN.

"I can't watch what's happening in the world and remain silent," Cudi began his lengthy post. "I can't imagine the pain people are feeling. Seeing their entire neighborhoods bombed, losing generations of family members, parents crying over their children's lifeless bodies, communities turning into mass graves, people digging through rubble of their homes in hopes of finding remains of their loved ones."

Protesters Demonstrate Support For Palestine In Washington D.C.

11/04/2023 Washington DC, USA. Jewish men hold hands with other demonstrators during a demonstration of solidarity with Palestinians. Demonstrators gathered in Freedom Plaza for a rally supporting Palestinians in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2023. The rally came in the wake of a tragic conflict that began on October 7, 2023, when Palestinian Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip launched a surprise attack in southern Israel, resulting in thousands of casualties, both Israeli and Palestinian. This escalation led Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza the following day. (Photo by Ali Khaligh / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by ALI KHALIGH/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

"I recognize that there's more to the story than what's happened over these past few weeks. And it goes without saying, I love my Jewish brothers and sisters and condemn any violence towards them," he added. "Your losses are unimaginable and you are all in my prayers. My prayers also go out to the hostages and their families, may they be returned safely." Check out the full statement below.

Kid Cudi Speaks Out

Cudi is far from the only hip-hop artist to speak out in support of Palestine in recent weeks. On Saturday, Macklemore spoke at a "Free Palestine" rally in Washington D.C., labeling Israel's treatment of Palestinians a "genocide." Be on the lookout for further updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict on HotNewHipHop.

