israel
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Posts Footage From Israel Trip, Fans Accuse Of Her Being On A "Propaganda Tour"Haddish went live from Israel yesterday.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Tearfully Defends Israel TripHaddish also doubled down on the jokes about "finding a man" she made during her flight to the country.By Ben Mock
- ViralMia Khalifa Mocks Tiffany Haddish For Going To Israel To "Learn And See With Her Own Eyes"Mia Khalifa has stood with Palestine since the beginning.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDJ Khaled's Cousin Takes Issue With His Silence On PalestineDJ Khaled is upsetting some members of his family with his lack of support for Palestine.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsKanye West Dodges Palestine Question: "I Don't Have Enough Information"Kanye West says he doesn't have a stance on Palestine.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Claims "Vultures 1" Is No. 1 In 72 Countries, Including IsraelEveryone's talking about "Vultures" and still dissecting the tracklist, whether its highest highs or its lowest lows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsChrisean Rock Responds To Backlash After Offensive Palestine Hot TakeChrisean continues to upset people.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsChrisean Rock Enrages Fans After Criticizing Islam & Claiming Palestinians Are At War Because They Don't Praise JesusChrisean probably could have stayed out of this one. By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsKodak Black Supports Israeli Hostages & Advocates For Their Freedom In New ClipThe rapper also showed off a blinged-out Star of David ring in a video that was seemingly recorded before his recent prison stint.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Apologizes To Jewish Community Mere Hours After Israeli MMA Fighter Writes Ye's Name On Missile Headed To GazaKanye West made a surprising apology this morning.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Receives "Champion Of Israel" AwardThe award was presented by Israeli's emergency aid organization.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsIsrael & Hamas Complete 2nd Prisoner SwapHamas and Israel have continued with another day of hostage releases.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBenjamin Netanyahu Net Worth 2023: What Is Israel's Prime Minister Worth?Explore Benjamin Netanyahu's 2023 net worth of $13 million, reflecting his political career, book deals, and controversies.By Axl Banks
- PoliticsKid Cudi Voices Support For "Free Palestine," Says He Can't "Remain Silent"Kid Cudi called for a ceasefire in Gaza on Instagram, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Politics"DJ Khaled Is A B*tch" Becomes Viral Pro-Palestine Sentiment Amid Rapper's Silence On Middle East Conflict"DJ Khaled is a b*tch" became a rallying cry during recent pro-Palestine marches.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsMacklemore Speaks At "Free Palestine" Rally In D.C.: "This Is A Genocide"Macklemore voiced his support for Palestine at a rally in D.C. on Saturday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBarack Obama Addresses "Complexity" Of Israeli-Palestinian ConflictBarack Obama has opened up about his stance on Israel and Palestine.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDrake Breaks Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict, Signs Letter Calling For CeasefireDrake has finally addressed the ongoing Middle East conflict.By Ben Mock
- Politics50 Cent Condemns Joe Biden But Says He Has “No Political Aspirations”50 Cent has no interest in pursuing a career in politics.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDJ Akademiks Questions Whether Drake Still Identifies As JewishDJ Akademiks discussed Drake's silence on Israel while speaking with DJ Vlad.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle's Israel-Palestine Comments Lead To Walkouts At Boston ShowChappelle condemned the intial Hamas attack on Israel but largely supported Palestine in his comments.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsMacklemore Makes Bold Statement About Israel-Hamas ConflictMacklemore was praised for his nuanced thoughts on the situation.By Lavender Alexandria