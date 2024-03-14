Floyd Mayweather Continues Israel Support With Morale Visit

Floyd Mayweather has traveled to Israel to meet with members of the IDF and emergency services as part of his ongoing support for the country. Having previously provided 5000 lbs of supplies, Mayweather personally made the trip to the nation this week. He was greeted by large crowds of fans and supporters. Furthermore, he posed for publicity photos with members of the IDF and prayed at the Western Wall holy site. It comes amid unsubstantiated claims from Israel that the US is trying to overthrow the nation's government.

Of course, Mayweather isn't the first celebrity to travel to Israel. Tiffany Haddish also took a much-criticized trip last month. Haddish livestreamed segments of her tour as she was driven around Jerusalem in a bus that appeared to contain several other influencers and pro-Israeli media figures. This has led to a wave of increased backlash against the actress, whose joke about "going to find a man" was retweeted by the Israeli government. This comes amid a wave of new attacks on Palestine, as well as related issues stemming from the ongoing war. Haddish later tearfully defended her trip in an interview with TMZ.

Floyd Mayweather Receives "Champion Of Israel" Award

As mentioned, Mayweather has been one of the most vocal supporters of Israel since the re-escalation of hostilities with Palestine last October. Last December, Mayweather received the "Champion of Israel" Award for his contribution to Israeli relief efforts. The award, presented to Mayweather at a ceremony in Miami, was backed by Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency service. The ceremony also served as a fundraising, with over $4 million reportedly raised to further Israeli relief efforts. Mayweather received the award from two close friends who have worked with him on his efforts to help Israel.

Furthermore, as mentioned, Mayweather's primary contribution to the state of Israel was a supply drop made by his private jet. In mid-October, Mayweather's jet brought 5000 lbs of supplies to Israel, carrying everything from food to flak jackets. Furthermore, Mayweather has been vocally supportive of Israel on social media and participated in several pro-Israel marches in the United States.

