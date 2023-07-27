Floyd Mayweather Walks Back Claim He Witnessed 2Pac’s Murder

Earlier this week, a video emerged online appearing to show Floyd Mayweather claiming that he was an eyewitness to the murder of Tupac Shakur. Filmed in 2014, Mayweather spoke about 2Pac’s murder with filmmaker John Singleton. “I pulled up beside 2Pac, pulled up right here. They shot 2Pac at this light and the car went that way,” Mayweather claims in the clip. “I was living right here in 1996 when 2Pac got killed. I ain’t never told nobody. Only the closest people with me know.” Mayweather was 19 at the time of 2Pac’s murder. Furthermore, he would make his professional boxing debut a little over a month later.

The resurfaced video has come amid a wave of new interest in the murder. While Allen Hughes claims that the question was “never a mystery”, police raided the home of the ex-wife of the uncle of Orlando Anderson. Anderson was the gang member Shakur fought at a Mike Tyson fight and is widely believed to be 2Pac’s killer. Duane “Keef D” Davis claims that he was in the car with Anderson at the time of 2Pac’s murder. Anderson was killed in an unrelated shooting in 1998. However, Mayweather has now walked back his comments.

Mayweather Denies Witnessing 2Pac Shooting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Taking to Instagram, Mayweather attempted to clarify his 2014 comments. “In 1996 when Tupac Shakur was killed, I lived in the Meridian Apartments located on Flamingo and Koval Ln., which just so happens to be the area where Tupac was shot. I have never said I witnessed the shooting. All of these false accusations stem from me sharing the location of the shooting with John Singleton due to my familiarity of the area since I lived there. This does not mean I witnessed Tupac’s shooting. John Singleton was making a documentary or movie about Tupac, so he reached out to me asking where Flamingo and Koval Ln was located. John’s was my friend, so I showed him this location with no hesitation. The location of Tupac’s shooting is public knowledge and me living near there was just a coincidence. I did not witness Tupac Shakur’s death.”

The problem is that the comments are a hasty backtrack. Mayweather claims in 2023 that he “never said” he “witness the shooting”. However, that is completely at odds with the 2014 claim that “I pulled up beside 2Pac, pulled up right here”. Furthermore, it’s a weird thing to claim that he “never told anybody” was he was living in an apartment at the intersection where 2Pac was killed. It’s possible that he meant to say “they pulled up” as opposed to “I pulled up”. However, it’s clear that Mayweather is very eager to not be associated in any way with 2Pac’s murder.

