- MusicYoung Thug Reportedly Wants Killer Mike, T.I., & Lyor Cohen On The Witness StandYoung Thug is employing an interesting strategy.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeYNW Melly Trial: Man Who Cooperated In XXXTENTACION Trial To TestifyRobert Allen was reportedly locked up in the same jail as YNW Melly.By Aron A.
- Music2Pac Murder Witness Testifies Orlando Anderson Wasn't The Shooter, Following Keefe D ArrestA witness in the investigation of 2Pac's murder says Orlando Anderson wasn't the shooter.By Cole Blake
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Walks Back Claim He Witnessed 2Pac's MurderMayweather did not witness the shooting, he claims. He merely lived nearby.By Ben Mock
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Claims To Have Seen 2Pac's MurderMayweather made the claim in a 2014 interview.By Ben Mock
- MusicYNW Melly's Friend Says He Should've Smoked Before Taking The Witness StandA prosecutor pressed him harshly concerning his marijuana use.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsWitness Sheds New Light On Alleged Britney Spears SlapA witness has backed up a lot of Spears' allegations, while including a few new unusual details.By Ben Mock
- LifeWitness In YSL Case Believed To Be In Danger After Interrogation Leaks OnlineThe Fulton County D.A. is worried about the safety of a witness in the YSL case whose interrogation leaked online.By Cole Blake
- LifeJam Master Jay Murder Witness Accused Of Being "Unreliable"A key witness of Jam Master Jay's murder has been accused of being "unreliable."By Cole Blake
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Trial: Ex-GF Of Defendant Delivers Key TestimonyDedrick Williams's ex-girlfriend dishes on what he had told her about the murder.By Diya Singhvi
- GossipYFN Lucci Reportedly Named As Witness In Young Thug CaseAs more alleged YSL associates take plea deals, the case against Thugger is moving forward.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly Informs Judge He Won't Testify In Child Pornography Case: ReportR. Kelly refuses to take the stand. By Aron A.
- CrimeWitness In Nipsey Hussle Trial Recalls Rapper's Last Words A witness called in the trial for the murder of Nipsey Hussle recounted the rapper's last words on the stand.By Cole Blake
- GossipMegan Thee Stallion & Kelsey Nicole Fought In Car Before Tory Lanez Fired Shots, Says Witness: ReportAn independent witness claims Megan and Kelsey were fighting in the car before shots were fired.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoosie Badazz Shooting: 911 Witness Calls SurfaceFollowing Boosie Badazz's shooting in November that left him in a wheelchair, audio from several 911 witness calls has surfaced. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Testifies That He Ordered Chief Keef's Murder6ix9ine has been singing at the stand.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeFeds Deem 6ix9ine's "Child Sex" Case Irrelevant In Current TrialIt would appear the feds want defense attorneys to stay firmly on topic. By Mitch Findlay