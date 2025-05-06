Star Witness In Diddy's Criminal Trial Might Bail On Testifying

One of the star witnesses for the prosecution in Diddy's criminal trial may not be testifying in the case after all. According to a new report from TMZ, the alleged victim lives quite far from New York City and possibly won't appear in court despite being subpoenaed.

In turn, the judge asked lead prosecutor Maurene Comey in the courtroom on Monday if her team plans to drop reference to the woman from opening statements. She clarified in response that the woman's story won't be referenced until later in the trial anyway.

Diddy's defense team argued that the state must alert them to what they plan to do by the end of the week so they can prepare. The judge recommended that they make every effort they can to ensure her appearance in court.

Diddy Jury Selection

The update comes as jury selection in the trial began on Monday morning. Diddy wore formal wear to the hearing, rocking a sweater and collared shirt. According to the New York Post, he admitted to the judge that he was "nervous."

With the hearing, prospective jurors filled out a questionnaire featuring the topic of sexual violence. One question reportedly asked: "The charges in this case involve allegations of kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution. Is there anything about the nature of these allegations that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

Another key question reads: "There may be evidence of graphic videos and photographs, including videos of physical violence, in connection with this case. Is there anything about the nature of this evidence that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"