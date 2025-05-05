Diddy's First Day On Trial Has A Massive Crowd Of People Lining Up Outside The Courtroom

Jury selection in Diddy's trial kicked off today, a process that the defense predicts will be difficult due to the inevitability of bias.

The Diddy scandal became one of the biggest pop culture stories in recent years, so it's only natural that people would have a keen interest in seeing it for themselves. Today (Monday, May 5), his federal criminal trial began, and a whole lot of people want to be in that courtroom.

According to TMZ, a whole mob of people made a line outside a federal courthouse in Manhattan today just to get a chance to attend the trial. Per the outlet, some people started lining up the previous night to save spots for people who are paying them for their patience. One individual reportedly told the publication that he's making the line for around $25 an hour.

Other social media clips show just how big this line is, and you can see plenty of discussion about it on your preferred Internet platform. We will see how the rest of the trial days shape up and whether or not the court will address this demand in any way.

For those unaware, Diddy's trial began jury selection today, which the defense thinks will be a difficult process. They reportedly expressed skepticism about a truly unbiased jury, given the case's massive media proliferation. Nevertheless, until the court confirms 12 jurors and six alternates, we will not hear opening statements, which are scheduled to begin next Monday (May 12).

What Are Diddy's Charges?

If you're a bit confused about what this specific trial entails, we've got you covered. Diddy's federal criminal trial has five specific charges. These are two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering. He and his legal team have denied any and all accusations of criminal wrongdoing.

We will see how the prosecution cohort handles this case and presents their alleged evidence. On the other hand, Puff's defense team will attempt to prove his supposed innocence by speaking to his lifestyle.

In any case, we doubt the line to get in the courtroom will diminish over the course of the trial. In fact, once things really get going, we expect it to get even more big and rowdy.

