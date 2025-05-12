The Diddy trial is supposed to wrap up its jury selection process today (Monday, May 12), followed immediately by opening statements. Ahead of this official kick-off to the federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking, Sean Combs' family is standing right behind him.

As reported by TMZ, his loved ones made their way to Manhattan court on Monday. Specifically, his children got most of the attention. His twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, his daughter Chance, and his sons Justin, Christian, and Quincy were holding each other's hands as they arrived at the courtroom. The Bad Boy mogul's mother Janice and the mother of his child Love, Dana Tran, also attended.

According to the outlet, none of them said anything despite reporters' questions and cameras flashing in their face. Diddy's legal team was not far behind them.

Diddy Trial Day 1

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In addition, the Combs family probably saw firsthand just how wild the public interest in this trial is. Per TMZ, folks started to line up outside the New York City courthouse as early as 4:30AM today. And that's just today, as there were similarly huge lines for the start of the jury selection process.

Speaking of which, that's exactly what this federal trial aims to conclude today. We will see if they actually settle on a jury of 12 with six alternates, even amid fears that folks will drop out.

If they do, then opening statements will officially begin this trial immediately after they settle on the jurors. Prosecutors will outline their accusations against Diddy, which include allegations of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. On the other hand, the defense seeks to prove the alleged mischaracterizations of this case amd combat the narrative against their client.