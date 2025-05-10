Mark Geragos Insists He Won’t Abandon Diddy Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Mark Geragos Won't Abandon Diddy Hip Hop News
Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy is currently behind bars in New York City for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial officially kicked off earlier this week, and the mogul has recruited the best legal team in his power to help him get the verdict he's hoping for. Currently, his team consists of Marc Agnifilo, Alexandra Shapiro, Brian Steel, and more. Teny Geragos, celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos' daughter, is reportedly leading the team.

It's rumored that Mark Geragos is on Diddy's team as well, though this remains unconfirmed. He discussed the case during a recent episode of his podcast with TMZ's Harvey Levin, however, where he confirmed that he considers the Bad Boy founder a friend who he's not willing to abandon.

Geragos' claim comes after he got called out by Judge Arun Subramanian for referring to the prosecution as “a six-pack of white women.”

“I think this is ridiculous,” Subramanian said, per NBC. “I think referring to the prosecution in this case as a six-pack of white women is outrageous. ... This would not be tolerated in any court from any lawyer anywhere across the nation. ... You have one more listener for your podcast."

Diddy Witness Missing
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Geragos' remarks also comes amid reports that prosecutors are struggling to locate one of the key witnesses for the trial. According to the New York Post, at this point, they “do not know whether she intends to appear.” The four other witnesses include three anonymous women and Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie, who sued him in November of 2023.

Diddy was arrested in September of 2024 on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could be hit with a hefty sentence, such as life in prison. He's currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City.

