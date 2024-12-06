Diddy Seeks Dismissal of Indictment After Accusing Prosecutors Of Violating His Right To Fair Trial 

Diddy accuses prosecutors of overstepping.

It goes without saying that Diddy is likely in for a long and intense legal battle. The Bad Boy founder is currently behind bars for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If found guilty, he could face a hefty prison sentence, and his trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025. Recently, however, his legal team filed a motion accusing the prosecution of violating his constitutional rights. They allege that prosecutors reviewed confidential legal notes photographed during a raid of his cell in October.

His team argues that this allegedly infringes upon his right to a fair trial. Diddy's lawyer Alexandra A.E. Shapiro is asking U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian to dismiss the indictment entirely or disqualify prosecutors involved in reviewing the notes. The motion additionally asks for a Special Master to be appointed to review privileged materials, suppressions of the materials gathered during the aforementioned raid, and a court order preventing surveillance of Diddy's communication with his lawyers.

Diddy's Legal Team Goes After Prosecution In New Motion

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prosecutors insist that the raid was conducted due to security concerns and that Diddy was not targeted specifically. This is not the first demand Diddy and his legal team have made as of late, however. Earlier this month, they filed a motion asking that the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn grant him access to a laptop so he can prepare for his upcoming trial.

"Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel," their filing reads, according to Meghann Cuniff. "Finally, this morning, the government informed defense counsel that after consultation with MDC counsel, Mr. Combs has two options related to his laptop: (1) he will only be provided with the laptop in the unit's video-teleconference room during select times when legal staff is available and when that room is not otherwise being used during other inmates' legal calls; or (2) he will only be provided with the laptop in the legal visiting room between the hours of 8-3:30pm. But, not both."

