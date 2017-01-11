motion
- MusicDiddy Dismisses Ex-Nanny's Move To Sanction Him In New Lawsuit Motion: ReportFor those unaware, Raven Wales-Walden had sued Puff Daddy for wrongful termination, which he and his team denied.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJermaine Dupri's Father Accuses Bow Wow Of Refusing "Scream Tour" LawsuitAccording to Michael Mauldin, Bow Wow has been "unattainable" since he filed the lawsuit.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Her Of Domestic ViolenceDarius Jackson reportedly wants Keke Palmer's restraining order against him dropped.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly's Lead Attorney Motions For MistrialReports indicate that the defense believes the jury to be tainted after unjust evidence was presented by the state.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Sets Our "R&B Season" Playlist In "Motion" With His New SingleMadonna and Playboi Carti's collab with The Weeknd for "The Idol" also caught our attention.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsTy Dolla $ign Drops Off Vibey New Song "Motion"Ty Dolla $ign slid on this new song.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYNW Melly Files To Lift Visitation Restrictions Following Alleged Discovery Of ContrabandYNW Melly wants his visitation restrictions removed after the alleged discovery of contraband in his prison dorm.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKardashian Family Files Motion To Have Blac Chyna’s $140 Million Lawsuit DismissedThe Kardashians are trying to have Blac Chyna's court case thrown out.By Cole Blake
- GramBlac Chyna Rocks New Short Hairdo Amid Custody BattleBlac Chyna showed off a totally new hairstyle on Instagram as she and Rob Kardashian butt heads over custody of their daughter Dream.By Lynn S.
- CrimeNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Wants 2 Attempted Murder Charges Tossed: ReportEric Holder wants two charges dismissed.By Aron A.
- GossipCardi B's Loses Attempt To Dismiss Blogger's $1M Lawsuit Over Death ThreatsA judge has denied Cardi B's motion to dismiss the case.By Aron A.
- GossipCardi B Asks Judge To Keep Deposition Video Private To Avoid Being Memed: ReportCardi's taking preventative measures from spawning another meme.By Aron A.
- Beef50 Cent Taunts Teairra Mari After Winning Another $4K From Her In Legal BattleFofty is back in the fold.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Gets Key Evidence Tossed In Drug Case: ReportThugger catches a dub in his case.By Aron A.
- MusicSpotify Seeking An End To Apple Music's "Anti-Competition" PracticesSpotify's founder is taking measures to prevent an Apple monopoly in Europe.By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z Scores Victory In His "Racial Diversity" AppealJay-Z wins the latest appeal over racial inequality in his brand dispute with a management company.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBill Cosby Denied Retrial, Wife Camille Accuses Judge Of BiasCosby gets rebuffed by the courthouse.By Devin Ch
- MusicChief Keef's Motion To Get His Drug Charges Dismissed Has Been DeniedChief Keef has his motion swatted by South Dakotan law-makers.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Granted $10K For Private Investigator: ReportDedrick Williams' was given $10K to hire a private investigator to build his defense in XXXTENTACION's murder case.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Bootleg Merchandise Can Be Seized By Police: ReportBootlegging Drake merchandise will reportedly be seized and cost you $5K.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill’s Team Files Another Motion To Get Judge Brinkley Removed From CaseMeek Mill's camp is trying get Judge Brinkley removed from his case.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMeek Mill's Lawyer Files Paperwork To Get Judge Removed From CaseMeek Mill is one step closer to obtaining some kind of justice. By Matt F
- SocietyDylann Roof Formally Sentenced To Death; Has 1 Month To File For New TrialDylann Roof was officially given the death penalty today, though he will have a one-month window to file a motion for a new trial. Many members of the Emanuel A.M.E. church addressed him before he was sentenced. By Angus Walker