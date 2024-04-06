Lil Scrappy Accuses Bambi Of Telling Their Kids They'll “Have A New Daddy” In Resurfaced Motion

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Bambi has accused her ex-husband Lil Scrappy of violating their divorce agreement. She alleges that there's a clause in the agreement that prohibits either party from allowing their significant others to post photos of their children. It remains unclear exactly what significant other Bambi was referring to, however, he later appeared to clap back.

Scrappy went on to post a sweet video of Erica Dixon and other family members celebrating his daughter's birthday, urging his followers to make the most of "happy times." This, along with fueling rumors of a reunion between the two L&HH stars, left some fans thinking he was shading Bambi, as their children were also seen in the video.

Lil Scrappy Complaint Resurfaces Amid Bambi's Accusations

This is far from the first time there's been drama between the former lovers, however. In fact, amid the chatter surrounding Bambi's recent accusations, fans have dug up an old court motion from Scrappy, in which he alleges that she did the same. Moreover, he accuses her of showing up to his home unannounced and making belittling statements about him to their kids, including that they'll "have a new daddy." The complaint was filed in October of 2023.

“[Bambi] continues to violate the [Scrappy’s] right to enjoy his residence free from interference. [Bambi] has engaged in willful acts of harassment by visiting the [Scrappy’s] home without his consent in direct violation of the Court Order,” the complaint reportedly read. “[Bambi’s] words are not only disgusting; yet not made in the best interests of the children." Scrappy also took issue with Bambi publishing a children's book using their kids' likenesses. What do you think of Lil Scrappy's resurfaced accusations against his ex, Bambi? What about her recently accusing him of violating their divorce agreement? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

