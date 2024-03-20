Momma Dee Disses Bambi In Wild Single On "L&HHATL": "[Scrappy] Wasn't Broke When You On Your Knees"

If you're among those who feel that reality TV has lost its appeal in the social media age, you might want to check out the latest shenanigans on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta before you retire watching for good. Since Blueface is behind bars and unable to provide us with new episodes of his various shows, Momma Dee has stepped up to deliver the family drama some have been missing.

The reality starlet is incredibly protective of her son, Lil Scrappy, particularly when it comes to the role of his ex, Bambi Benson in their lives. Dee has put her co-star on blast more than once, even recently accusing the 38-year-old and her mother of facing jail time for fraud. On a new episode of the MTV series, Bambi feels the heat as Dee premieres a diss track aimed at her, inviting all of their friends to a party to watch her wild music video. "Guards, protect the kingdom!" the 60-year-old declares in the clip while dressed as a mermaid.

L&HHATL Cast Reacts to Momma Dee's Diss Track

"Thirsty a** h**, I'm the Queen of the throne / Big teeth h** now ya on your own," she confidently raps over the interesting beat. "Thirsty a** h**, been knew you's a groupie / Sloppy a** h**, you premiered in a jacuzzi," Dee goes on before calling Bambi out for allegedly lying about her age, among other things. "What took me to the level to release my song [was] when Bambi attempted to attack me," the Atlanta native shared during a confessional portion of the episode. "I've lost all respect for that b**ch."

Even though Lil Scrappy has happily moved on with a new woman, Momma Dee continues to berate his ex. As of late, he's been spending time with Erica Dixon, who's been teasing some potential upcoming releases with her followers on social media. Because of this, some are starting to compare Scrappy to Blueface, who's known for putting his baby mamas on to the rap game. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

