- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Drags Tommie Lee's Alleged Drug Use As "L&HH" Star Says Chrisean Rock Brought Her ViralityIt's been a tiring few days for Tamar, as well as her singer James Wright Chanel, who fell victim to Chrisean's physical aggression over the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- TVWhy Did "L&HH" Wait To Fire Erica Mena? Reality Starlet Addresses Spice Drama & Losing Her Job"I knew this was coming but I wasn't expecting it to be this bad," Mena confessed in her new interview with Carlos King.By Hayley Hynes
- TVTrina & Florence El Luche Clash On "L&HH Miami," Former Accused Of Haitian Hate SpeechNewly released footage of the debacle has viewers debating if Trina should get the Erica Mena.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLori Harvey & Prince From "L&HH" Hooked Up, He Claims It Was "Phenomenal"The reality star also alleged that he and Saweetie's mom spent some time getting cozy on the "We in Miami" podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- TVEliza Reign Used Turkey Baster For Future Pregnancy, Shay Johnson Claims During "L&HHMIA" AltercationThe reality star and Future were together from 2016 - 2018. She gave birth to their daughter, Reign, after their split.By Hayley Hynes
- TVErica Mena Calls "L&HH" Out For Filming Post-"Monkey" Debacle, Won't Appear On Racism Roundtable TonightFans of the reality series feel a cast sit down would be much more beneficial if Mena was in attendance.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Stole "Buy A Heart" & Meek Mill's Chain From K. Michelle, "L&HH" Star AllegesK. Michelle appeared on a recent episode of Tank's "R&B Money" podcast, and she had plenty of industry secrets to share.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Recalls Stevie J & Mimi Faust Threesome, Says She's Had "Better Head"Joseline's new interview with Carlos King finds the reality starlet just as unfiltered as always.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Love & Hip Hop" Confirms Erica Mena Won't Appear On Next Season Of Atlanta SeriesThis marks yet another L for the reality star this summer.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYung Miami Claps Back At Golden Shower Diss From "Love & Hip-Hop" Star Raqi ThundaIt's been months since the City Girl first admitted her affinity for golden showers on her "Caresha Please" podcast, but still, the world isn't ready to let her forget just yet.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBrittney Taylor Of "L&HH" Fame Allegedly Beat Baby Daddy With A Bat, Charged With Assault & ArrestedThe bloody altercation reportedly took place when the victim, Afeez, flew to New York to see his children earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- TVYung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci, Omeretta, & More Join "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"Renni Rucci, Yung Baby Tate, Omeretta, and others have been added to the #LHHATL cast.By Alex Zidel
- TVMoniece Slaughter Says Black Reality Stars Are "Slaves To The Machine"Slaughter shed light on the stark difference between how black reality TV stars are treated, versus how the Kris Jenners of the world are treated.By Noor Lobad
- CrimeSierra Gates Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Woman: Report"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Sierra Gates has reportedly been accused of assaulting a pregnant woman during an altercation in 2017.By Lynn S.
- TVTrick Daddy & Ex Joy Throw His New Bae Nikki Out On "L&HH" To Twitter's DelightNever a dull moment on "L&HH."By Lynn S.
- BarsRemy Ma Put On Blast For Her Questionable Bars About Motherhood In "L&HH" ClipRemy made a bold statement about what a "real" mother is.By Lynn S.
- Crime"L&HH" Star Rich Dollaz Arrested After Failure To Pay $125K In Child SupportRich seemingly has no Dollaz.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJoe Budden's Waning Libido Proves Costly In "Love & Hip-Hop" ReturnThe media mogul was called a "senior citizen" for his troubles. By Mitch Findlay
- SongsK. Michelle Doesn't Need A Hero On "Save Me"K. Michelle returns with new ballad.By Milca P.
- SongsKiyanne Makes Her Presence Known With "Hard Freestyle"Here's one for the purists in the back.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Scrappy And Bambi Benson Welcome Baby BoyLil Scrappy adds another member to his bunch.By Milca P.
- SocietyPrincess Love Confronted Ray J's Family At Gender Reveal PartyThe drama in the Norwood family comes to a head in new snippet.By Milca P.