Eliza Reign Used Turkey Baster For Future Pregnancy, Shay Johnson Claims During “L&HHMIA” Altercation

In the world of Love & Hip Hop, Erica Mena's removal from the show has been the hottest topic in the news for the past few weeks. After an educational special on the dangers of racism was aired, though, the world seemed to move on as they awaited the next reality TV scandal. There's been plenty of feuding taking place on Baddies East, but today (October 11), footage of an altercation between Eliza Reign and Shay Johnson on the set of L&HH Miami began making rounds across the internet.

In the clip below, Johnson is obviously furious with Future's baby mama as she yells at her from inside a building. "Here go the ugly a** h*e right here," her rant began. "Future said the b**ch is ugly as f**k. Let me get out of here so I can get to this punk," the 40-year-old said while pushing past producers. "There go your turkey baster a** h*e. Come up in here! You look like Skeletor!" Johnson continued to hurl insults at Reign after insinuating she did the most to ensure she got pregnant with the Atlanta native's child.

Shay Johnson Lashes Out at Eliza Reign on L&HH

"Look at this ugly a** h*e. I can see why Future wasn't never claiming that baby or her mother f**king a**. Future claim everybody but this b**ch! Look at her," Johnson continued to berate Reign. From behind the door, Eliza appears to yell back, though what she had to say to her co-star was mostly unintelligible. "Oh my God! And she got a botched BBL... One cheek is leaning... Orangutan looking a**!" Johnson's hateful tirade went on.

Those who have kept up with Eliza Reign since her split from Future know that co-parenting with him hasn't been easy. Last year, the reality starlet publicly called Reign's father out for failing to contact the young girl on her birthday, earning him some backlash from other single mothers. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

