Eliza Reign
- TVEliza Reign Used Turkey Baster For Future Pregnancy, Shay Johnson Claims During "L&HHMIA" AltercationThe reality star and Future were together from 2016 - 2018. She gave birth to their daughter, Reign, after their split.By Hayley Hynes
- GramEliza Reign Calls Out Future For Allegedly Not Reaching Out On Daughter's BirthdayThese two have been embroiled in a court battle for some time and Eliza is taking her complaints to social media.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFuture Will Appear In Court This Month For Child Support Case With Eliza ReignFuture and Eliza Reign will appear in court, this month, regarding child support.By Cole Blake
- GossipFuture & Eliza Reign Head To Court This Summer Over Child Support: ReportThe two share a young daughter & will reportedly finally go to trial following a bitter court battle.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFuture To Fight Against Paying Child Support To Eliza Reign In CourtAfter being asked to settle their dispute out of court, the rap star is asking a judge to help settle the matter. By Madusa S.
- GramFuture's BM Eliza Reign Goes Off About DaniLeigh "Yellow Bone" ControversyEliza mentioned that the singer is "laid up with a dark skin man with dark skin kids from dark skin mothers."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureInstagram Gallery: Eliza Reign Living Her Best LifeEliza Reign is the topic of conversation since the announcement of the ongoing child support battle with Future.By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureFuture Seemingly Responds To Ongoing Eliza Reign News: "Same Topic #BORING"Fans believe the rapper was subliminally addressing the child support news that circulated earlier today (January 6)By Erika Marie
- GramFuture's BM Eliza Reign Claps Back At Haters Over Child Support BattleThe mother of Future's 1-year-old daughter Reign has a message for people saying she needs to accept the $1,000 the rapper offered to pay.By Madusa S.
- MusicFuture Fights Eliza Reign Over Providing Financial Records In Child Support BattleThe mother of Future's 1-year-old daughter is fighting the rapper in court in an attempt to get her hands on his financial documents. By Madusa S.
- GramFuture & Eliza Reign's Daughter Meets Alleged Baby Mama Cindy Parker's SonEliza and Cindy got together over the holidays and introduced their toddlers to one another.By Erika Marie
- GramFuture & His Mom Called Out By Baby Mama Eliza Reign For Not Seeing DaughterEliza reposted a meme that suggested Future's mother doesn't see her grandchild.By Erika Marie
- GossipFuture Accused Of Lying In Child Support Case, Said He Lives In 2-Bedroom HouseFuture reportedly said that he lives in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom house and owns no jewelry.By Alex Zidel
- BeefFuture's BM Eliza Reign Uses Summer Walker's Own Song To Diss HerEliza Reign uses Summer Walker's own song against her after rumors broke about a possible breakup with London On Da Track.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEliza Reign Claps Back At Summer Walker After Future Child Support CommentsThe R&B singer went head-to-head with one of the rapper's exes over child support demands.By Isaiah Cane
- GossipFuture's BM Eliza Reign Plans To Grill Him For More Child Support: ReportFuture's baby mama Eliza Reign is not satisfied with her $3,200/month for child support, planning to grill the rapper further to up the amount.By Alex Zidel
- GossipFuture & Eliza Reign Finally Settle On Child Support Amount: ReportFuture has reportedly been ordered to send monthly $3,200 payments to his baby mama Eliza Reign after the judge shut down her $53,000 request.By Alex Zidel
- GossipFuture Drops Lawsuit Against Baby Mama Eliza Reign: ReportThe defamation lawsuit that Future filed against his baby mama Eliza Reign has reportedly been dropped by the rapper.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsEliza Reign Wants Future In Jail For Refusing To Hand Over Financial Docs: ReportThe ongoing battle between Eliza Reign & Future continues.By Aron A.
- GossipFuture's Baby Mama Takes Small Victory Over Rapper In CourtA judge has sided with Eliza Reign in her ongoing battle against Future, shutting down the rapper's attempt to dismiss her paternity suit.By Alex Zidel
- GossipFuture Messes With His Baby Mama's Work: ReportFuture sends subpoenas to more than a dozen of Eliza Seraphin's employment partners, attempting to hurt her pockets.By Alex Zidel
- GossipTory Lanez Caught Creeping With Future's Baby Mama: ReportTory Lanez had a party in his kitchen, seemingly inviting Future's baby mama Eliza Reign.By Alex Zidel
- GossipFuture's Baby Mama Declines His Lowball Child Support OfferFuture offered his baby mama Eliza Reign $1,000 per month plus health insurance for their daughter, which she has turned down.By Alex Zidel