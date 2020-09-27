Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsIce Cube's CWBA (Contract With Black America): Everything To KnowThe legendary rapper is now at the center of semi-partisan frustration over how to address racial inequity.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsNew York Officials Break Up Wedding With 10,000 GuestsThe commitment to maintaining social distancing orders comes as the official U.S. COVID-19 death toll nears 250,000.By Isaiah Cane
- NewsShooterGang Kony Embraces Die-Hard Trap With "Still Kony 2"The street alum recognizes the convergences of his dangerous background and ambitious career path with his newest release.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsTrump Rallies “Lock Her Up” Chant Against Michigan GovernorThe president connected with supporters in Michigan over disdain for the state’s Democratic governor, resulting in apparent calls for her arrest.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsSteve Bannon Says Trump Will Run Again In 2024 If He Loses This YearThe former White House adviser said the president would fight back one way or another if he thought he was cheated out of re-election.By Isaiah Cane
- TVKanye West Accuses "SNL" Of Using Issa Rae: “I’m Praying For Her”The troubled rap star had some words for NBC’s long-running sketch show as he expressed sympathy for the comedienne.By Isaiah Cane
- NewsPrice Brings Melanin Celebration With Debut Solo Album “CLRD.”The lyrical MC known as half of the duo, Audio Push, comes to the forefront with a thoughtful first release.By Isaiah Cane
- CrimeDrake Fires Back At "Love Island" Star's LawsuitThe Canadian superstar’s legal representation criticized the plaintiff behind a lawsuit against the rapper for seemingly undermining his own point.By Isaiah Cane
- Pop CultureThomas Jefferson Byrd Murder Suspect ArrestedThomas Jefferson Byrd's loved ones may get the chance to witness his alleged murderer face justice.By Isaiah Cane
- Original ContentWho Is Money Man? Everything To Know About The "24" RapperThe prolific MC is seeing his hard work pay off as he reaches mainstream success.By Isaiah Cane
- NewsPrice & KOTA The Friend Collaborate On New Single “MAYA”The unorthodox MCs join forces for a track with heartfelt flow.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsTrump’s Doctor Doesn’t Say If He Tested Negative For COVID-19Trump's doctor is under fire for avoiding questions on the president's health.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsJAY-Z Offers To Pay Fees For Those Protesting Police-Shooting Of Alvin ColeThe billionaire mogul offered to cover the legal fines of peaceful protestors bemoaning the death of a black teen at the hands of police. By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsSecurity Guard In Police Custody After Fatal Shooting Of Denver ProtestorTensions soared this weekend in Denver when a heated protest turned violent.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsYelp Adds Notifications For Businesses Accused Of RacismThe prominent business review app moves to include racial relations as part of the consumer experience.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsTrump To Undergo Medical Exam On Live Tucker Carlson EpisodeThe president is reportedly slated to appear on conservative news network, Fox News, for a first-hand report on his health after contracting COVID-19.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicCoachella To Be Rescheduled Yet AgainThe star-studded festival is suffering another postponement due to COVID-19.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsTrump Accused of “Staging” Photos Of Him Working While Experiencing COVID-19Some in the public have accused the president of exaggerating his recovery from the fatal coronavirus.By Isaiah Cane
- NewsTyFontaine Drops Trap-Pop Bop "Cuff Jeans"The up-and-coming artist dropped a quick hit just long enough to get our feet tapping.By Isaiah Cane
- GossipCrips Go Forward In Filing Trademark For Nipsey Hussle's CatchphraseThe widely-known organization flexes its legal muscles in trying to trademark "The Marathon Continues," much to the displeasure of the late rapper’s family.By Isaiah Cane
- NewsJoJo Drops Official Biden Campaign Anthem “The Change”The stirring single comes on the heels of the release of her fourth studio album.By Isaiah Cane
- TVJim Carrey Debuts As Joe Biden In SNL Season PremiereThe comedy giant abandoned his often-apolitical work in favor of depicting the former VP in last week’s presidential debate.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsTrump Supporter Assaults Protestor for Playing YG’S “FDT”The liberal political anthem might have met its match with alleged violence from a fan of the president.By Isaiah Cane
- Original ContentNBA Youngboy's Criminal Record: A Brief HistoryA timeline dissecting the rap sensation's history of run-ins with the law.By Isaiah Cane
- TVNene Leakes Cries, Says She Was "Forced Out" Of "RHOA"The tearful allegation came as she finally addressed her controversial exit form the show.By Isaiah Cane
- Crime"Ghostbusters" Star Rick Moranis Assaulted; NYPD Reveals SuspectComedic actor Rick Moranis allegedly suffered a random assault earlier today.By Isaiah Cane
- TechJoe Rogan Responds To Spotify Employees Over Censorship RumorsThe popular podcast host responded to criticisms from Spotify employees.By Isaiah Cane
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Grand Jury Audio Released To PublicJurors heard Louisville Officers assert that they knocked and announced themselves before the raid.By Isaiah Cane
- NewsKnox Fortune Drops Catchy Alt-Pop Single “Shirtless”, Announces AlbumThe rising creative hit fans with a welcome one-two punch by dropping a new song and announcing his sophomore album.
- PoliticsTrump Demands Biden Prove He’s Not On DrugsTrump's drug use accusations fan the flames of conspiracy theories ahead of the first Presidential Debate.By Isaiah Cane
- Pop Culture76ers Owner Michael Rubin Named In Brain Trauma Suit: ReportRubin owns the home from which a chair fell on a young woman, causing her traumatic brain injury.By Isaiah Cane
- MoviesBorat Sequel Gets Doozy Of A TitleThe sequel's lengthy title gets in a few laughs at the White House and porn alike.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsThe Rock Endorses Joe Biden For PresidentIf his film career is any indication, Kevin Hart could be following suit soon.By Isaiah Cane