Shay Johnson
- TVEliza Reign Used Turkey Baster For Future Pregnancy, Shay Johnson Claims During "L&HHMIA" AltercationThe reality star and Future were together from 2016 - 2018. She gave birth to their daughter, Reign, after their split.By Hayley Hynes
- TVShay Johnson Net Worth 2023: What Is The "LHHATL" Star Worth?Explore the financial journey of "LHHATL" star Shay Johnson, with an impressive net worth in 2023, made through TV and entrepreneurship.By Jake Skudder
- GramLil Scrappy's Mother Momma Dee Claims They're No Longer SpeakingMomma Dee called his wife Bambi "insecure" after reuniting with Shay Johnson, Scrappy's ex-girlfriend, at her baby shower.By Erika Marie