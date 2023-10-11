future
- Music21 Savage Discusses Whether He Would Ever Sell His Entire CatalogHe was surprisingly open to the idea.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj & Future Bring "Gag City" To Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: StreamOther hot tracks on "Fire Emoji" come courtesy of Joey Bada$$, Rob49, Fivio Foreign, Rot Ken, Curren$y, Anycia, Latto, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicATL Jacob And Tems Go Back And Forth Over "WAIT FOR U" Sample Clearance RumorsThe pair are still debating the truth behind the song. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFuture Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDiscover Future's net worth in 2024. Learn how this influential rapper and savvy businessman built a fortune.By Jake Skudder
- SongsNicki Minaj Recruits Future Again For "Pink Friday 2" LP With Deluxe Banger "Press Play"This is a part of the latest deluxe version of "Pink Friday 2" called "Gag City PLUTO Edition." By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDess Dior Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDive into Dess Dior's rise to fame, exploring her journey, relationships, and impressive net worth in the rap industry.By Jake Skudder
- MusicMetro Boomin Talks About His Favorite Music From Kanye West And Kendrick LamarMetro is no stranger to sharing his musical opinions online. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFuture Teases Metro Boomin Collab Album Yet Again, Acknowledges Long WaitUsually Metro's the one to hype the project up, but Fewtch recalled a tweet from back in May in which he initially teased this return.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songs"Nicki Hendrix" Finds Future & Nicki Minaj In Their Element: StreamThe Queen of Rap is making her presence felt this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFuture Dismisses IG Post About His Dating History, Calls It CapIt's unclear what exactly Fewtch took issue with here, as the post referenced Blac Chyna, Naomi Campbell, Ciara, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicProducer Zaytoven Admits Early Doubts About Future, Used To Take Him Off SongsZaytoven wasn't always a believer.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTravis Scott Brings Out Future During Brooklyn PerformanceThe two are dynamic performers together.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureFuture's Mom Calls Him "[Her] Big Baby" During 40th Birthday Speech"No matter what, mommy will always pray for you and support you through the storm and the sunshine," Dr. Stephanie Jester promised her son.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLori Harvey & Future: Relationship TimelineLori Harvey and Future captured the attention of the internet and media when they officially emerged as a power couple.By Watson George
- SongsThe Kid LAROI Taps Future And BabyDrill For Trap Banger "WHAT'S THE MOVE?"This is single number seven.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Once Again Teases Future Collab AlbumMetro cracked jokes at the expense of fans who are waiting on his Future collab album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMetro Boomin Has His Sights Set On Getting Future Collaboration Album Done FirstMetro wants to make himself crystal clear. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJ. Cole & Future Almost Collabed On "No Role Modelz," Cole's Manager RevealsIbrahim Hamad also shared that they originally tapped Yasiin Bey, better known as Mos Def, for the hook on "'03 Adolescence."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Teases Future Collab Album Once AgainFans are calling for the album to finally get a release date.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMetro Boomin Revisits When He Lost Three Future Beats Due To Power OutageIn an short interview with Billboard, the legendary producer reflected on what that recent experience taught him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVEliza Reign Used Turkey Baster For Future Pregnancy, Shay Johnson Claims During "L&HHMIA" AltercationThe reality star and Future were together from 2016 - 2018. She gave birth to their daughter, Reign, after their split.By Hayley Hynes