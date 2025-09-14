Drake Recalls Hearing Future For The First Time In "Magic City" Docuseries

BY Devin Morton 324 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
drake-recalls-hearing-future-for-first-time-hip-hop-news
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: (Editorial Use Only) Future brings out Drake who performs a surprise set on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Drake appeared as a talking head in the Starz documentary "Magic City: An American Fantasy" to discuss his first time hearing Future.

Atlanta is a city that means a lot to Drake's development as an artist. He showed the city some love in his new docuseries, co-produced by Jermaine Dupri, titled Magic City: An American Fantasy. The series, which airs on Starz, details the infamous and iconic strip club of the same name. In a new clip, Drake discusses the first time he ever heard Future's music.

"The first time I ever heard Future was in a bum a** studio in Toronto. I was just like, 'How high is this guy? This guy has to be high as f**k,'" Drake said. "They were just on some next planet."

The song in question was "Tony Montana," which others in the clip recalled hearing as well. DJ Esco said someone told him to never play the track again, while others told him to keep playing the song. Obviously, the latter won out. And of course, Drake eventually jumped on the remix to the song, beginning a musical partnership that lasted over a decade.

Nowadays, Future and Drake seem to still be beefing, with the origins of their conflict not being particularly clear to fans, as everyone is on the outside looking in. Metro Boomin recently addressed a fan who blamed him for the rift between the artists, telling that X user to "cry [him] a river."

Read More: Latto Picks Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Mariah The Scientist As Her Favorite 2025 Albums

Drake And Future Beef

Drake and Future made quality music together in a mutually beneficial partnership. As such, it is not surprising that the former continues to give his former friend credit. Anything is possible in entertainment, so a reconciliation is not at all out of the question just yet, especially since Drake has largely stayed away from directly dissing Future amid his feud with Metro Boomin. Fans would surely love to see them patch things up, and at least one side continues to keep the door open in that regard.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
Sports Drake Shows Support For Conor McGregor At UFC Weigh-Ins 17.0K
Comments 0