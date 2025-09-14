Drake Recalls Hearing Future For The First Time In "Magic City" Docuseries

Atlanta is a city that means a lot to Drake's development as an artist. He showed the city some love in his new docuseries, co-produced by Jermaine Dupri, titled Magic City: An American Fantasy. The series, which airs on Starz, details the infamous and iconic strip club of the same name. In a new clip, Drake discusses the first time he ever heard Future's music.

"The first time I ever heard Future was in a bum a** studio in Toronto. I was just like, 'How high is this guy? This guy has to be high as f**k,'" Drake said. "They were just on some next planet."

The song in question was "Tony Montana," which others in the clip recalled hearing as well. DJ Esco said someone told him to never play the track again, while others told him to keep playing the song. Obviously, the latter won out. And of course, Drake eventually jumped on the remix to the song, beginning a musical partnership that lasted over a decade.

Nowadays, Future and Drake seem to still be beefing, with the origins of their conflict not being particularly clear to fans, as everyone is on the outside looking in. Metro Boomin recently addressed a fan who blamed him for the rift between the artists, telling that X user to "cry [him] a river."

Drake And Future Beef